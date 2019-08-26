INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 91.67%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 201.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 90.8%. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.