INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 59,966,499.16% -61.4% -59.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,789,799.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, and a 100.00% upside potential. Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 234.76%. The data provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 59.8%. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors INmune Bio Inc.