INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown INmune Bio Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. has a 91.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average price target and a 854.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 99.2%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.