INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. KemPharm Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 34.3% respectively. About 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.