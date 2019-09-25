INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 98.28% for INmune Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 3.3%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.