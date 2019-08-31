INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc. has a 91.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 3.06% respectively. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.