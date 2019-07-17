INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.40 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 39.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 85.2%. Insiders owned roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.