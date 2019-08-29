INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s average target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 79.69%. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $10.75, while its potential upside is 593.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.