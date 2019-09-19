INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are contrasting INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.20 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.59% and an $11.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.