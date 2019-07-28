INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.27 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 151.10% and its consensus target price is $38.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.