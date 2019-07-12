INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.