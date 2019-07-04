INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 18.04 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 272.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.