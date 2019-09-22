INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 100.35%. Competitively the consensus target price of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 67.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.