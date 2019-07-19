INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1270.99 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered INmune Bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 140.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.