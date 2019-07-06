INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.71 N/A -8.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.