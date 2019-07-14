INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

We will be comparing the differences between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Akari Therapeutics Plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.