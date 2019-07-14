INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

We will be comparing the differences between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-191.7%
|-104.1%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Akari Therapeutics Plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-10.12%
|-4.73%
|58.95%
|63.24%
|56.48%
|92.36%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
