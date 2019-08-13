INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Touches $5.85 Low on Aug, 13; UROLOGIX (ULGX) Shorts Up By 23.14%

UROLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:ULGX) had an increase of 23.14% in short interest. ULGX’s SI was 47,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.14% from 38,900 shares previously. With 78,100 avg volume, 1 days are for UROLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:ULGX)’s short sellers to cover ULGX’s short positions. The stock decreased 29.20% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.004. About 100 shares traded. Urologix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULGX) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $5.44 target or 7.00% below today’s $5.85 share price. This indicates more downside for the $62.96M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.44 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.41 million less. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 14,886 shares traded. INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company has market cap of $62.96 million. The firm intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in the United States. The company has market cap of $82,907. The firm offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms.