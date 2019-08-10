INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Reaches $6.77 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at WESTKAM GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (ERRCF) Raised By 68.09%

WESTKAM GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:ERRCF) had an increase of 68.09% in short interest. ERRCF’s SI was 7,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 68.09% from 4,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.61% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0085. About 26,000 shares traded. WestKam Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRCF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 82,351 shares traded or 353.27% up from the average. INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $72.86 million company. It was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $6.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:INMB worth $5.10M less.

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company has market cap of $72.86 million. The firm intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

More notable recent INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biotech Stocks to Watch Through the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO Presents at 17th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO RJ Tesi Presents at Cambridge Healthcare Institute’s 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Client INmune Bio, Inc. (“INMBâ€) to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.21 million. The firm explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in Bonaparte gold project covering 2,216 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.