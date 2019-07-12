INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) At $9.80 Forms Top; RE/MAX Holdings Class A (RMAX) Shorts Up By 35.38%

RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:RMAX) had an increase of 35.38% in short interest. RMAX’s SI was 870,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 35.38% from 643,300 shares previously. With 148,100 avg volume, 6 days are for RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:RMAX)’s short sellers to cover RMAX’s short positions. The SI to RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A’s float is 5.27%. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 427,459 shares traded or 104.53% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 19/03/2018 – Inventory Limits February Home Sales While Pushing Up Prices; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $541.89 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering RE\/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE\/MAX Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RMAX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 6,872 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.03% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 59,140 shares. Amer International Grp invested in 0% or 13,465 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,107 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0% stake. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru has 37 shares. 128 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Hldgs. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 495,038 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 9,123 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Bokf Na accumulated 16,558 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 35,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 245,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. bought $3.73M worth of stock or 122,911 shares. On Monday, June 3 the insider Liniger David L. bought $3.73 million. On Wednesday, June 12 Dow Roger J. bought $293,930 worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 9,100 shares.