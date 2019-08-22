INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 40.19 N/A -5.16 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.35% for INmune Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $11.5.

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.