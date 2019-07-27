INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Contrasting side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.35 N/A 0.39 40.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $17, which is potential 36.44% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.