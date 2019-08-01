INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.26 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 71.6%. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.