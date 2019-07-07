INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Contrasting side by side

Since INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of INmune Bio Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $3.25, with potential upside of 400.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.