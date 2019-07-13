INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.44 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -2.30% and its consensus price target is $95.79.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 92.6%. Insiders held 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.