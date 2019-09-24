INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparison side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5200.33 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 102.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 98.75% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.