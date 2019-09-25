INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.73 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.5 is INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 105.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 9.7%. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.5%. Comparatively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.