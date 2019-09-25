INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|7
|15.92
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
INmune Bio Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 105.36%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.