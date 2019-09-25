INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 15.92 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 105.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.