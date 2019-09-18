INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparing side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of INmune Bio Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc. has a 88.83% upside potential and an average target price of $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.