INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 61.9%. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.