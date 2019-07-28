INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
INmune Bio Inc. has 7.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.40%
|-69.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.85
|2.67
|2.85
With average price target of $13, INmune Bio Inc. has a potential upside of 41.00%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. INmune Bio Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Dividends
INmune Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
