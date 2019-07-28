INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. has 7.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.40% -69.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares INmune Bio Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With average price target of $13, INmune Bio Inc. has a potential upside of 41.00%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. INmune Bio Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INmune Bio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Dividends

INmune Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.