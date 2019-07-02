INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.