INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|3.58M
|-1.19
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|134.32M
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|59,966,499.16%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|4,660,490,614.48%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.92% and an $11.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
