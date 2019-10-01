INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 59,966,499.16% -61.4% -59.8% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,660,490,614.48% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.92% and an $11.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.