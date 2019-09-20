INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparison side by side

Since INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 107.12 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.5 is INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 95.91%. Competitively the consensus target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, which is potential 180.11% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 60.4% respectively. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.