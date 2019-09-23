INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.47 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 7.6 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s average price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 103.18%. Competitively the average price target of Exelixis Inc. is $23, which is potential 18.43% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.