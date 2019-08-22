INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparing side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 52.63 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average price target of $20.17, with potential upside of 48.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.