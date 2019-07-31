INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.65 N/A 0.73 62.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 57.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 85%. Insiders held roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.