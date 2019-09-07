INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 82.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.