INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 82.25%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
