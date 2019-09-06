INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparison side by side

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 251.02 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 82.25% at a $11.5 average target price. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 104.05% and its average target price is $23.2. Based on the results given earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.