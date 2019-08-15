INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 18.26 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INmune Bio Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 30.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.5%. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.