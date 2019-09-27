INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Comparing side by side

Since INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,074,610,415.45% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 99.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.