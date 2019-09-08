INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 82.25%. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 0.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that INmune Bio Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.