INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc.
