INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc.