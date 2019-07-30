INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 30.01 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 56.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 59.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.