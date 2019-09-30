INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 59,966,499.16% -61.4% -59.8% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 100.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 46.5% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.