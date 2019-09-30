INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|3.58M
|-1.19
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|3.92M
|-2.95
|0.00
Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|59,966,499.16%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|89,700,464.52%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Liquidity
9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 100.00%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 46.5% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
