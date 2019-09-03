InMode Ltd. (INMD) Reaches $22.13 After 9.00% Up Move; Cbs Class B (CBS) Sellers Increased By 3.53% Their Shorts

The stock of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.21% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 905,354 shares traded. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $768.02 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $24.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:INMD worth $69.12 million more.

Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS) had an increase of 3.53% in short interest. CBS’s SI was 10.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.53% from 10.18M shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS)’s short sellers to cover CBS’s short positions. The SI to Cbs Corporation Class B’s float is 3.24%. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 2.95M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – CBS Loses Bid to Block Redstone Family Control (Video); 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort L P invested in 2,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 204,582 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Company. Korea Investment has 150,891 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 167,697 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 2,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 36 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 208 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4,361 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,676 shares. Hillsdale holds 9,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tci Wealth accumulated 2,721 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 136,105 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 49.96% above currents $41.01 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CBS in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.31 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.04 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company has market cap of $768.02 million. The firm offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It has a 22.63 P/E ratio. It also designs, develops, makes, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions.

More notable recent InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InMode: Beautiful IPO, Or Not – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.