INMODE LTD. (INMD) Reaches $14.02 After 5.00% Up Move; Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Has 0.64 Sentiment

The stock of INMODE LTD. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 722,915 shares traded. INMODE LTD. (NASDAQ:INMD) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.63, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 14 trimmed and sold stock positions in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

It closed at $13.89 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $222.64 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund for 450,562 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 881,995 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 243,226 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,915 shares.

