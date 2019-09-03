InMode (INMD) Received Canaccord Genuity’s Coverage; Guardian Capital LP Upped By $17.53 Million Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake

Canaccord Genuity has begun its coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD), today Tuesday, 3 September. The firm finds the stock of INMD attractive and has price target of $30.0000 with “Buy” rating.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 16.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 407,598 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 2.83M shares with $123.30 million value, up from 2.43M last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $15.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.09M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 29,058 shares to 1.71M valued at $90.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,781 shares and now owns 39,016 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 8.08% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 863,114 shares traded. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company has market cap of $690.63 million. The firm offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It has a 20.35 P/E ratio. It also designs, develops, makes, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions.

