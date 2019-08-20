InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY S (GARPF) Sellers Decreased By 3.02% Their Shorts

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:GARPF) had a decrease of 3.02% in short interest. GARPF’s SI was 21.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.02% from 22.05 million shares previously. It closed at $0.2125 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.265. About 127,900 shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through four divisions: Plantation and Palm Oil Mills, Palm and Laurics, Oilseeds, and Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based bio-fuels; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid therapies. The company has market cap of $43.93 million. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.