InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Bce (BCE) Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp analyzed 17,372 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)'s stock rose 1.03%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 844,402 shares with $37.53M value, down from 861,774 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 236,092 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.265 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) news were published by various financial news outlets.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid therapies. The company has market cap of $45.62 million. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 63,543 shares to 2.67M valued at $143.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 414,027 shares and now owns 438,357 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by various financial news outlets.