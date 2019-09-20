Ingredion (INGR) Valuation Declined While Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised by $942,426 Its Holding; Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 11,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 81,990 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 70,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 210,776 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 9,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 112,472 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, up from 102,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 1.60 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Another recent and important NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019.

